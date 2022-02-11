EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, Attorney General Maura Healey took a tour of small businesses in Easthampton. This was the first trip the Attorney General made to this part of the state since she announced her run for office.

Friday’s tour was about highlighting the work her office has done during the pandemic and what still needs to be done. With small businesses feeling the impact of the pandemic, she said they set up a program to support them, helping out with rent, operating costs and payroll.

About $30,000 went to Easthampton to support over 20 businesses but with the impacts of the virus still being felt, Healey said the work isn’t over, “We’re going to need to do more of that in the time ahead, especially because our small businesses are dealing with crushing blows to work force, right?”

The Attorney General also met with businesses along Cottage Street, including Wedge Works Art Home and Lucky Nail.