SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of South Hadley is looking for ways to make the community more age and dementia-friendly.

A panel was held Tuesday evening at the town’s Council on Aging to discuss this initiative. Topics included what needs to be done to promote inclusivity and what efforts the town’s departments are taking to help these populations.

Suggestions made during Tuesday’s panel were more park benches along trails and sidewalks and making those areas more accessible for wheel chairs and strollers.

“South Hadley wants to be a friendly, welcoming community and this is one way that we were putting our words into action,” said Carol Constant of the South Hadley select board for the Council on Aging board of directors.

On Thursday, April 20 the South Hadley Working Group will meet to discuss creating a “village program” that will help serve older residents in an inclusive environment.

For more information on South Hadley’s Council on Aging program and Massachusetts Councils on Aging, click on the links below: