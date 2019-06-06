Alcohol-friendly biking service opening this week in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a service you may have seen in other parts of the country and now it’s coming to western Massachusetts.

You will soon be able to experience Easthampton like never-before. Chicopee resident, Nick Vautrin, has started his own business and is taking reservations for his Pedal N’ Party tours.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” said Vautrin. “All our practice trials we ran into a lot of people that were really excited about it.”

It’s the first of its kind in Massachusetts and lets you and 13 of your friends take a ride around Easthampton, on a custom pedal bike.

The first Pedal N’ Party tour kicks off this Friday and takes you along the Manhan Rail Trail to hit up local breweries and restaurants off the trail which include Fort Hill Brewery, New City Brewery, and Mill 180.

“We all saw it in Nashville, Tennessee and we fell in love with it,” said Vautrin. “We tried bringing it to Northampton. They weren’t really great with the idea but Easthampton, we have been working with them since July and city councilors have been great with us.”

The tours take about 2.5 hours, seats 14, and is equipped with an electric motor. All riders must be 21 years or older.

Although Pedal N’ Party isn’t allowed to serve alcohol and prohibits people from bringing alcohol on the bike, they are working with the city for approval.

Vautrin said that he already has reservations from people who live in Boston and New Hampshire.

Click here for pricing and booking information >>