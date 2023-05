HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Alexandra Dawson Conservation Area will be closed all week for maintenance.

According to the Hadley Police Department, the Alexandra Dawson Conservation Area on North Lane is closed for routine maintenance this week.

Photo courtesy of the Hadley Police Department

The conservation area will be closed Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day during the week.