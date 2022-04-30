NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – May is a special month, ALS Awareness Month. ALS is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that can advance rapidly and take many lives.

The Northampton Police and Fire Departments will be raising awareness and funds for the disease on Sunday, May 1, with an Ice Bucket Challenge.

The public is invited to spectate the two teams participating at Miss Florence Diner (99 Main Street in Florence) and can join the fun by buying $10 buckets of ice water to dump on the team they choose.

There are three teams to choose from and donations can be made online if unable to attend the event: Northampton Police, Northampton Fire Department, Smith College Campus Safety.

The event begins at noon, to raise money for The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter Western Massachusetts Walk to Defeat ALS on September 11.

John Hedstrom, JD, territory director of The ALS Association said, “It’s great to see the legacy of the Ice Bucket Challenge event continue to attract new advocates who want to make a difference. We’re grateful to the Northampton Police, Northampton Fire Department, and Smith College for taking the time to plan this fantastic community-based fundraiser and help us raise awareness for this terrible disease.”