Alternative options should be considered while holiday shopping

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday shopping frenzy is just around the corner, with Black Friday now just over two weeks away.

With supply chain and inventory stock so unpredictable, its better to buy what you need now then wait until last minute. The larger retail establishments its going to be an issue since the nation is still recovering from pandemic lock downs.

A ripple effect that’s adding stress to this year’s holiday shopping. Decreasing the chances the items on your list are in full stock.

“I try to do a lot of my Christmas shopping from local bazaars, local producers, so there’s not as much as a disconnect there.” Kelly Miller of Northampton

At the Cedar Chest in Northampton, the staff are working hard to prepare for this year’s holiday rush. “There are certainly a lot of products that we don’t have and can’t get. It’s a lot of the holiday décor that people look to for us, I mean we have it, we just don’t have it in the same volume that we had pre-pandemic.” Bridget Martin, Senior Assistant Buyer & E-Commerce Manager at Cedar Chest

If there are gifts or holiday items you’re still looking for, the staff at Cedar Chest say you might be in luck, it all has to do with timing. “We are also getting orders later than we usually get them, so there are things that we don’t have now that we may actually get closer to the holidays.”

In the meantime, Martin says they’re working to find alternative options for top sellers and do what they can to satisfy shoppers. According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales are predicated to grow more than 8 percent over last year.