HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Eagle Financial Credit Union donated $2,500 to The Food bank of Western Massachusetts.

American Eagle donated $7,500 to local food and housing assistance organizations that are within the Credit Union’s service area, according to a news release sent to 22News from American Eagle. The Food bank of Western Massachusetts, Connecticut Foodshare and Hands on Hartford each received a $2,500 donation from American Eagle to advance their mission, as well as to help fund their supportive services.

“American Eagle is very thankful for every organization making a difference in our communities and touching the lives of those in need this holiday season,” said Howard Brady, President & CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union. “These three organizations—Connecticut Foodshare, Hands on Hartford and The Foodbank of Western Massachusetts—perform tremendous work by putting caring into action and providing needed support and resources to our service area throughout the year. We give thanks for their partnership and for all they do.”

Photo courtesy of American Eagle

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has been feeding neighbors in need and lead the community to end hunger since 1982. They help provide food to their members in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties.

Connecticut Foodshare is part of the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks. The organization supports everyone from one end of Connecticut to the other by helping address the root causes, create long-term solutions and distribute nutritious food through local partner programs to end hunger.

Hands On Hartford is a social service nonprofit that serves Hartford’s most economically challenged residents in food, housing, and health.