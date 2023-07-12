NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines” award program for stroke treatment excellence, Cooley Dickinson Hospital has been awarded the highest distinction, “Gold Plus”.

It recognizes Cooley Dickinson’s commitment to ensure stroke patients receive the appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

Credit: Cooley Dickinson Hospital

“Cooley Dickinson is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Sari Miettinen, Chief Medical Officer. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work daily, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in our community experience longer, healthier lives.”

A news release sent to 22News by Cooley Dickinson Hospital reveals that strokes are the leading cause of death in the United States. Clots or bursts can block blood vessels in the brain, causing strokes. Part of the brain dies when that happens because it doesn’t get oxygen or blood. Better survival rates, fewer disabilities, and faster recovery are all due to early stroke detection and treatment.

“We are pleased to recognize the leaders and teams at Cooley Dickinson for a strong commitment to care,” said Dr. Clyde W. Yancy, national chairman of the American Heart Association’s heart failure systems of care advisory group. “Hospitals that participate in Get With The Guidelines quality improvement programs often see better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities,” he said.

In order to qualify for the awards recognition, program participants demonstrate their dedication to providing quality care to patients. Aside from following treatment guidelines, “Get With The Guidelines” participants also educate patients on how to manage their conditions at home.