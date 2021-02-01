Amherst accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst will make appointments available at their COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Monday.

According to the town of Amherst, those in Eastern Hampshire County in phase two who are aged 75 and over will be eligible for the clinic, in addition to all groups from phase one. Limited doses will be available at this time, but Amherst is hoping to hold additional weekly clinics as more doses are supplied.

The clinic will be held at the Amherst Regional High School located at 21 Matoon Street.

Registration links, dates, and times will be posted after 11:00 AM on Monday, February 1st on Amherst’s vaccine page. All eligible individuals must schedule an appointment in advance for the vaccine clinic once times have been posted.

The vaccination clinic will serve eligible Eastern Hampshire County residents, primarily the communities of Amherst, Belchertown, Granby, Hadley, Hatfield, Pelham, South Hadley, and Ware.

Additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled as vaccines are received from the State. Due to a limited supply, clinic scheduling is limited at this time.

When Amherst has more details of planned clinics, they will update the information through the Town, the Senior Center, and other communication channels.