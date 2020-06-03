Amherst accepting outdoor dining service requests from restaurants

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst is accepting requests from restaurants to provide outdoor table service.

Amherst town manager said the inspection services department is ready to “act on applications immediately.”

“Our Inspection Services Department is ready to act on applications immediately,” said Town Manager Paul Bockelman. “To expedite permitting, we have a team prepped to work with local restaurants who are interested in expanding outdoors. This includes alcoholic beverages license adjustments – all in the same department.”

Inspection services will assist eateries in creating and expanding temporary outdoor areas adjacent to businesses and in order possible designated locations.

The application form can be found here: amherstma.gov/inspections.

For assistance applicants can also contact Inspection Services at 413-259-3030.

Inspection Services will also coordinate other approvals including proposals for alcohol service to the Board of License Commissioners and for use of public way to the town manager.

Applications should be submitted to Licensing Coordinator Steven McCarthy at mccarthys@amherstma.gov.