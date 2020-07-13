Amherst affordable housing fund announces emergency rental assistance

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Some families are struggling to keep up with their bills during these uncertain times. Now, Amherst wants to help those who need it most.

Short-term emergency rental assistance is now available for qualifying Amherst residents.

The Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund announced that $250,000 is available for eligible residents during the pandemic. That can provide up to three months of rent.

According to Community Action Pioneer Valley, households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income, meaning from $47,850 for a one-person household to $68,300 for a four-person household.

These subsidies will provide up to $650 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and up to $1,100 per month for a three-bedroom apartment.

The deadline to apply is August 6.

Applicants will be selected by lottery and you will need to show proof of your income.