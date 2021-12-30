Amherst and Hadley considering vaccine requirement for businesses

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Board of Health meetings for Hadley and Amherst come as Hampshire County faces a surge in COVID-19 cases and it’s something we’re seeing across the country.

Amherst and Hadley are considering a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for customers of businesses to try and fight this pandemic.

Bill from Northampton regularly works out in Hadley. He told 22News, “It’s a tough question. It would certainly offer some peace of mind for those of us going to the locations but it puts a lot of pressure on the business owners.”

Gyms, restaurants, and large venues are spots that could require proof of vaccination according to the Amherst Board of Health’s emergency meeting schedule.

Nick Seamon, the Owner of the Black Sheep, hopes that Amherst businesses will have a seat at the table, “The challenge is going to be that the responsibility is going to be put on us,” Nick said. “So I’m going to have to put somebody at the door. It’s just payroll, it’s going to cost me more money to do that.”

The Town of Hadley is also considering a vaccine mandate for anyone wanting to enter the Senior Center. Hayley Wood is the Senior Services Director there.

“Most of us are aware that older adults have a particular vulnerability to COVID,” said Hayley. “In the spirit of protecting a group of people who are more physically vulnerable to the disease I think that it’s more appropriate for us.”