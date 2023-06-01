AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Amherst kicks off Pride Month by hosting various events throughout June.

LGBTQ+ Pride Month raises awareness for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, promotes safe spaces, and aims to eradicate discrimination and violence against those in the community.

Pride Month is celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots that took place in June of 1969. At this time, police raided a New York City gay bar, the Stonewall Inn, which sparked riots by people in the LGBTQ+ community. These riots led to the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the US.

June is called “Pride” month in order to celebrate those in the LGBTQ+ community and that everyone should be proud of who they are.

People all across the United States celebrate Pride Month with events like parades, marches, concerts, workshops, and more! Here are just a few activities being held in the city of Amherst this June:

Rainbow Coffee Hour – First Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Amherst Senior Center – 70 Boltwood Walk, Amherst (July meeting is pushed to 7/11 due to 7/4)

Pride Button Making – Friday, 6/2 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Jones Library – 43 Amity Street, Amherst

Ceremonial flagraising declaring June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month – Friday, 6/2 at 4 p.m. at Town Hall Steps – 4 Boltwood Ave, Amherst

Magnolia’s Masquerade – Thursday, 6/8 at 8 p.m. at The Drake – 44 N Pleasant Street, Amherst

Stefan Alexander with Special Guests Zoe Lemos and Lou Marie – Wednesday, 6/21 at 8 p.m. at the Drake – 44 N Pleasant Street, Amherst

For additional events being hosted in Amherst and surrounding areas this month, visit Amherst Downtown’s Event Calendar.