Amherst asking residents to cut back on outdoor water use

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst may need to ask residents to cut back on water use.

Town officials told 22News that ongoing equipment maintenance in the town will place constraints on their ability to provide treatment to some of the town’s water sources.

While the town has an abundant water supply, the ability to treat the water has been set back by the need to rehabilitate the town’s wells. September and October see the highest usage, which could put increased strain on the water system.

“We would simply be asking residents not to do things like irrigating their lawn or washing their car, or maybe topping of their pool,” said David Ziomek, Amherst Assistant Town Manager.

Surrounding colleges including Amherst College and UMass Amherst will take part in the voluntary reduction of water. If the restrictions are requested, the public will be notified immediately.