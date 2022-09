AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst has been awarded a huge grant for accessible trail improvements.

The $280,000 of grant money from the state will help to improve the town’s recreation facilities, including trail improvements at the former Hickory Ridge Golf Course.

The trail will be designed and constructed to meet or exceed the U.S. Forest Service Trail Accessibility Guidelines to allow users of all ages and abilities to enjoy the trail.