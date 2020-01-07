Amherst awarded over $140K for new public works truck

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – The town of Amherst received a $140,438 grant to replace a large truck as part of the Volkswagen emissions settlement funds.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection awarded $7.5 million to fund 98 projects around the state including the replacement of a diesel tri-axle roll-off truck for the town of Amherst, according to the town of Amherst Communications Manager Brianna L. Sunryd

The truck will be used by the Public Works Department on daily runs from the transfer station to the waste handling facility.

Sunryd said it’s estimated that the new truck will reduce the amount of diesel gas used, by 1,150 gallons per year.

Amherst’s Sustainability Coordinator, Stephanie Ciccarello, and Public Works Superintendent Guilford Mooring helped secure the grant.

“The new vehicle will have a very large impact on the amount of carbon contributed to the environment. This fits in with the overall goals of reducing the Town’s carbon footprint that we have been working on for years. I look forward to exploring other options to utilize these funds for other departments in the future.” – Amherst’s Sustainability Coordinator, Stephanie Ciccarello

The town will contribute matching funds of approximately $37,000 for the purchase of the new truck and the money will come from the town’s Solid Waste Enterprise Fund.

According to Sunryd, there is about $50 million remaining in the settlement funds being overseen by the DEP, so Amherst intends to apply to the next round of these grants.