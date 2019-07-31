1  of  2
Amherst Baseball receives anonymous $10K donation

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An anonymous $10,000 gift Wednesday honoring the memory of a sixteen-year-old boy from Amherst, who had distinguished himself on the baseball field.

Charlie Read had passed away suddenly in 2016 from Epilepsy. Soon after his death, Amherst Baseball, which oversees youth baseball in town, established the Charlie Read award for sportsmanship.

Amherst Baseball’s Nate Budington told 22News at Ziomek field, where Charlie played, the teenager was from a special brand of ballplayer.

“Just absolutely passionate for the game, they play hard, they play with soul. They always have a dirty uniform and that was Charlie Read. The people who coached him, that is the way they would describe him,” said Budington.

The anonymous $10,000 gift is so new, so sudden, Amherst Baseball has yet to decide specifically how the generous gift will be used to further youth baseball in Hampshire County.

