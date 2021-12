AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst’s Board of Health has rejected a proposal to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter businesses.

During a meeting Thursday night, the board considered requiring proof of vaccination get into gyms, restaurants, and large venues. The Amherst Health Director confirmed for 22News that the board decided against the proposal.

The board will consider other measures in the future if necessary, such as capacity limits for businesses.