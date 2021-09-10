Amherst Board of Health votes to add COVID-19 vaccine to school vaccination requirements

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst’s Board of Health voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of mandatory inoculations for students attending public schools.

Michael Morris, Superintendent of the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District shared the information in a tweet, writing: “The Board of Health adds vaccination against COVID-19, using vaccines that have received full FDA approval, to the list of vaccinations that are required (except for medical or religious exceptions) for students to attend public schools in Amherst.

Morris added that the matter will be discussed by the Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee at their next meeting on September 23.

Currently, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has full FDA approval for people aged 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are awaiting full FDA approval. The Pfizer shot has emergency use authorization for children aged 12-15. Clinical trials are underway for COVID vaccines in children under 12, with emergency use authorization possible this winter.