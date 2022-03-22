AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Way Finders, Inc. has been selected by the Town of Amherst as the developer of two new affordable housing projects in Amherst.

About 70 units of affordable housing will be constructed by the town and Way Finders at two different sites owned by the town in East Amherst.

Joining the other structures in the historic village center on the previous site, East Street School, a new building with about 23 units will add to the neighborhood. The town is planning to use the former school building for six new units and keep it relatively the same size and style.

Over 40 units will be located in a three-story building on the property at 72, 76, and 80 Belchertown Road. Being close to East Amherst Center, shops and bus routes are conveniently accessible.

These new residential buildings will have laundry, a community room, on-site management, bike storage, and a mail area. There also will be outdoor spaces for leisure.

The Town of Amherst and the Amherst Affordable Housing Trust have been planning for years to build more affordable housing in Amherst. The Town of Amherst in the fall of 2021 provided a Request for Proposals. This encouraged developers to enter plans and a narrative explaining a vision for low-cost housing at the former East Street School. Three municipal parcels located nearby in the East Village Center on Belchertown Road will be included.

Assistant Town Manager David Ziomek acknowledged the review committee and said, “The selection of Way Finders was based on the quality of their proposal, project presentation, strong references, review of the financial feasibility of their plan and the number of units proposed, at 70 units. The other proposal was submitted by Home City Development, Inc. and was also thoroughly reviewed but the team concluded that Way Finders proposal was the stronger of the two. The Town and the Affordable Housing Trust are excited to move this important affordable housing initiative forward.”