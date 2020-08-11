Amherst businesses looking for new ways to attract business

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s no debate, businesses are taking a hit during the pandemic. The town of Amherst has been working closely with downtown businesses, finding ways to attract more people.

“We’re trying to remain optimistic. We are down 25 to 35 percent that our businesses are operating at, that’s the level we are at right now. But if we can maintain that and try to pop them up as much as possible. Our intention is to get people here, get people downtown,” said Claudia Pazmany, Executive Director of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce.

It doesn’t help that UMass Amherst announced they will not be providing on campus housing for students whose coursework is entirely remote. The university is reversing their previous offer to provide on-campus housing for fully online students.

Places like Antonio’s Pizza however, remains optimistic about the fall.

“The good news is that the people who are living in town, that are going remote are still going to be in town, so hopefully that will keep some business generated. It won’t be the same. Bars are not going to be open, some restaurants are not opening back up, so it won’t be the same but we are hoping that it will be enough to give us a little extra push then what we’ve been seeing.” David Bourgeois, Manager, Antonio’s Pizza

Outdoor seating has been a huge help, getting people downtown.

Gabrielle Fould, Executive Director of the Amherst Business Improvement District, told 22News, “I don’t think any of our restaurants are seating inside right now so the outdoor seating has been imperative. I know it’s been very helpful, we are very excited about it.”

The town is already starting to look at how they will attract people this winter.