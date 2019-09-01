Amherst businesses preparing for college move-in

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – College students are moving back in which means business is booming for one Hampshire County town.

The addition of thousands of more people into a town of nearly 38,000 does well for businesses.

Students, students and more students.

As college move-in starts for schools in the Amherst area businesses are flooded with customers, Antonio’s Pizza being one of them.

Assistant manager Steven Aoki told 22News, “We’re ready for it but it definitely gets busy because it’s a huge increase in business.”

Side walks are more crowded and traffic is slower but business is booming. The addition of thousands of people to the town can double or even triple some shop’s revenue.

“Over the last couple of days it’s been a lot busier,” said Maya Fitzgerald of Glazed Doughnut Shop. “We’ve had more people on shifts and we’re getting close to doubling the amount of donuts that we’re making.”

22News saw students flocking to their favorite spots and chatting about stores they missed over the summer. Some store staff said they missed them too.

Businesses told 22News that their late hours are a huge attraction for the students in the area.