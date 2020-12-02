Amherst, businesses provide 100 meals to families affected by COVID-19

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst and the business community are teaming up to provide 100 meals twice a week to area families affected by COVID-19.

The town has dedicated $10,000 towards feeding these families in need.

That is being matched with $5,000 contributed from the Amherst Chamber of Commerce and Amherst Business Improvement District. That money has allowed those organizations to purchase 1,000 meals from 10 different Amherst restaurants throughout the entire month of December.

Organizers told 22News this is a way to help families in need and the business community.

Gabrielle Gould, executive director of the Amherst Business Improvement District said, “This is very COVID-19 related. These are families who are probably doing just fine before this and are now just not making ends meet.”