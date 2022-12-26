AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – On this first day of Kwanzaa the celebration at the Bangs Community Center featured a dancer who grew up in the African Nation of Sudan.

Abdou Err is proud to be observing Kwanzaa in the United States where he’s lived for many years. This Sudan native grew up following the teachings of the observance that’s only been a feature in the African-American community since 1966.

“This is my lucky day, to show them what I can do with my body. It’s a happy day because every day should be like this, because they’re supposed to be showing life,” expressed Err.

Abdou told 22News he’s so pleased that African-American communities in the United States now celebrate Kwanzaa’s principals of life that bring people together by stressing the proper way of everyone living together in Harmony.