Amherst church opposes plan for marijuana cultivation facility in town

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A tense meeting Friday night, as a church in Amherst is at odds with plans to build a marijuana cultivation facility next door.

Amherst Chinese Christian Church is concerned about Riverside Organics’ plan to build a facility in the area.

“The marijuana site is only 220 feet away from our property line. Our children often play on the lawn, on the playground, that is a serious concern for us,” said church member Bing Ping.

22News asked the person who was there representing the cultivation facility for a comment, but they declined to speak with us.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today