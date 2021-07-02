Amherst Cinema increases capacity of moviegoers to 50 percent

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A big step forward for the Amherst Cinema Friday in their journey back to full service following the pandemic.

Amherst Cinema will expand its theater capacity to 50-percent. The box office will reopen for walk-up sales and a full concessions menu including beer and wine offerings is back.

Face masks are voluntary for fully vaccinated movie goers as of Friday. If you’re still nervous but really want to get back to the theater, they will accommodate you as well. The cinema will offer “Masked Mornings” on Saturdays and Sundays.

The first screenings each day will be limited to 25-percent capacity with no concessions and mandatory face coverings.