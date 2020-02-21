Amherst Cinema partners with EBT card for culture program

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2011 photo, a sign notifies customers that EBT can be used at a store in Sioux Falls, S.D. House and Senate negotiators are set to begin crafting a compromise farm bill, including cuts to the food stamp program. The talks open Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013, just two days before food stamp recipients will see a separate, unrelated cut in their monthly benefits. (AP Photo/The Argus Leader, Jay Pickthorn) THE DAILY REPUBLIC OUT; NO SALES

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — Amherst Cinema has announced its participation in the EBT Card to Culture Program.

The program is a partnership between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Sevices’ Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA).

The EBT Card to Culture program ensures that the state’s best cultural and educational experiences are accessible to low-income residents. This inclusive, community-based program supports the goals of the Universal Participation Initiative, the Mass Cultural Council’s movement to reduce physical, fiscal, cultural, and social barriers at cultural facilities throughout the Commonwealth.

More than 200 organizations across Massachusetts participate in the EBT Card to Culture program. It offers discounted admission to museums, symphonies, theater companies, music schools, and more.

The opportunity to engage with art is an integral part of one’s well-being. Amherst Cinema is committed to making the power of film accessible to our community. We regonize that this work is never done and we will continue to make efforts to increase accessibility for all. We are thrilled to join a growing number of cultural organizations who emboy the committment and take part in the EBT Card to Culture program. Amherst CInema Outreach Manager Racherl Hart

Amherst Cinema offers EBT cardholders free Individual or Dual Silver Memberships, which include discounted movie tickets, six free popcorns or sodas per member, free admission to select special events, and other benefits.

