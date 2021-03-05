Amherst Cinema to reopen with limited capacity next Friday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Cinema will reopen its doors for the first time in a year.

They announced Friday that small group screenings will take place beginning next Friday, March 12, exactly one year after closing their doors.

Up to five people will be allowed per screening. During the closure due to the pandemic, the Cinema has made a number of safety upgrades to its facilities. The changes include:

Installing plexiglass barriers at all point-of-sales locations.

Installing all-new theater seats that feature easy-to-clean surfaces

Increasing fresh air intake in all spaces and upgrading the HVAC system with virus-blocking UV filters and ionizers.

“For the safety of our employees and customers, and out of an abundance of caution, we are proceeding with care,” Executive Director, Yasmin Chin Eisenhauer, stated. “As it is safe to do so, we will open the Cinema to increased audiences.”

The Cinema has also implemented health and safety protocols, and participates in CinemaSafe, a voluntary national program created and supported by leading epidemiologists to support a safe return to movie theaters.