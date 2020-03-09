Amherst College bans fans from games as coronavirus cases increase

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County college is now prohibiting spectators during sporting events.

You won’t be able to watch an NCAA sporting event at Amherst College anytime soon, as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. Administrators at Amherst College have made the decision to prohibit spectators from attending any NCAA games at their facilities.

The college said they are taking precautions to help keep the students and community safe, while the coronavirus outbreak continues not only in Massachusetts but around the globe.

We spoke to student-athlete Alexis Chavez-Salinas, a sophomore at Amherst College who said although he agrees with the decision, it’s going to be a much different environment.

“I think it’s great that the NCAA is allowing games to continue and allowing competition to keep on going but I think it’s weird that spectators are not allowed,” said Chavez-Salinas. “I can’t even imagine being a player in one of the games not hearing crowds cheering or crowds booing.”

It’s not known how long spectators will be banned, but it could last for a couple of months. Amherst College hopes fans watch the games on live stream instead.