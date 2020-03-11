Amherst College cancels classes for rest of spring semester

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst College is cancelling face-to-face classes for the remainder of the spring semester.

All students are being asked to leave campus by early next week as Amherst College cancels classes amid coronavirus concerns. Amherst College announced Monday that they will be canceling class for the remainder of the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns. Following spring break, the college will move to remote learning to allow students to complete classwork off-campus.

Although there are no confirmed coronavirus cases on campus, the college said the risk of having hundreds of people return from their spring break travels is too concerning. All students must be off campus by March 16.

“You have to take precautions right. I mean, me and my family are prepared to hunker down in the house if we get sick for a couple of weeks,” said Northampton parent, Chris Hubbard.

Smith college is also taking similar precautions. The college announced Tuesday afternoon that In-person classes will continue through Friday.

But, students should not expect to return after spring break, which begins next week. The college is currently figuring out alternate ways to conduct the curriculum through the rest of the semester.

Amherst and Smith colleges said it continues to closely monitor the situation and are in constant contact with state and local public health officials.