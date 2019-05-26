Amherst College holds 198th Commencement ceremony

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduations continued across western Massachusetts this weekend.

Amherst College held it’s 198th Commencement ceremony on the school’s main quad Sunday morning.

Hundreds gathered in Amherst to watch their loved ones receive their diploma and throw their caps in the air. One proud family member said Sunday’s weather was perfect for graduation.

Staci Tosi told 22News, “It’s so beautiful. We’re so happy to be here. We couldn’t have asked for a better day. We’re so proud of all the graduates today.”

Seven influential leaders, including Harvard neuroscientist David Corey and photographer Annie Leibovitz received honorary degrees at Sunday’s ceremony.

