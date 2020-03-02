Amherst College mourns the loss of retired professor, long-time coach

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst College is morning the loss of a retired professor and beloved long-time coach.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Tracy Mehr passed away at his home in Hoschton, Georgia on February 26. Mehr spent his time at Amherst College as an assistant football coach and men’s and women’s head golf coach.

Peter Gooding, a retired Amherst director of athletics and men’s head soccer coach spent most of his time at the school alongside Mehr.

Tracy was a strong and independent person who quietly excelled at most everything he undertook. He always strived for excellence in his teaching. He often played golf with only two clubs, a putter and a five iron, but it was the conversations while walking on the fairways that we will all remember. Peter Gooding

“Tracy was a great mentor to me and many young assistant coaches and, of course, students. He particularly held dear the importance of his role as an educator —- he cared passionately about it —- and he truly respected and valued the academic mission of the college. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and we extend our condolences as well to the many others, including our alumni, whose lives he touched. He’ll be greatly missed” said Don Faulstick, a director of athletics at Amherst and head football coach E.J. Mills.

