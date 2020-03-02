Amherst College mourns the loss of retired professor, long-time coach

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst College is morning the loss of a retired professor and beloved long-time coach.
According to a news release sent to 22News, Tracy Mehr passed away at his home in Hoschton, Georgia on February 26. Mehr spent his time at Amherst College as an assistant football coach and men’s and women’s head golf coach.
Peter Gooding, a retired Amherst director of athletics and men’s head soccer coach spent most of his time at the school alongside Mehr.
Tracy was a strong and independent person who quietly excelled at most everything he undertook. He always strived for excellence in his teaching. He often played golf with only two clubs, a putter and a five iron, but it was the conversations while walking on the fairways that we will all remember.Peter Gooding
PHOTOS:
“Tracy was a great mentor to me and many young assistant coaches and, of course, students. He particularly held dear the importance of his role as an educator —- he cared passionately about it —- and he truly respected and valued the academic mission of the college. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and we extend our condolences as well to the many others, including our alumni, whose lives he touched. He’ll be greatly missed” said Don Faulstick, a director of athletics at Amherst and head football coach E.J. Mills.
Coach Mills continued with a personal note:
When I arrived at Amherst College, Tracy proved to be an invaluable resource on all things Amherst and he continued to be an ever-present and wonderful mentor to me for the past twenty years. He and his wife, Carol, shared their passion for the college —- he loved it — and for the Town with me.
The Mehrs are a big reason why Angela and I chose to stay in Amherst and raise our family as they did. Coach Mehr lived his life with an enviable work ethic and faith. It will always be my great honor to call Tracy Mehr my friend. I will forever be in his debt.E.J. Mills