Amherst College students demand change to how campus police operate

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – After students demanded change in Amherst College, the school is now making some adjustments to how campus police operate.

The students from Amherst College Black Student Union and the Amherst Association of Students led a walkout in April this year calling for a change to campus police.

The school decided then that they will be decreasing the number of campus police over the next few days and increasing the number of mental health counselors.

President Biddy Martin said in a statement last week that armed police officers will not be allowed in student spaces like dining or residence halls as part of their routine.

However, if there is a situation when someone could cause physical violence to themselves or others, then police could be brought in.

Martin also said these decisions were made following discussions with the chief of campus police, the dean of students, and the chief of student affairs.