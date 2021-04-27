Amherst College students required to be fully vaccinated for fall 2021 semester

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – All Amherst College students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester.

The college made the announcement in a letter to students, faculty, and staff on their website on Friday. Amherst College President Biddy Martin said in the news release that the college made the decision because vaccines so far have proven to be effective at preventing cases of COVID-19, especially the most severe cases involving hospitalization and death.

“Vaccinations will be one of the most effective approaches that we can take to return to the immersive living and learning model that we all wish to experience once again,” Martin continued.

Details on how students can submit their vaccination confirmation to the College and about the process for requesting a medical or religious exemption will be released soon.

Martin also said that students who are unable to obtain a vaccine before returning to campus will be provided assistance from the college in obtaining the vaccine in the Amherst area upon arrival. The college is also strongly recommending that faculty and staff obtain vaccinations.

As of Friday morning, at least 55% of on-campus students and at least 64% of faculty and staff who are authorized to work on campus are already fully vaccinated or have begun the vaccination process.