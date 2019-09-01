Amherst College students spend Labor Day weekend moving into college

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Returning students at Amherst College picked up the keys to their new rooms Saturday.

Out of the nearly 1,900 students at the college, 98 percent of them live on campus.

22News spoke with one student who gave some advice for other students moving in.

“Pack light. I would say wait to do your shopping until you get here. Don’t try to bring food or even refridgerators and stuff, it will save you a lot of space,” said Gian-Carlo Ventre, a senior at Amherst College.

School offcials told 22News that this weekend is much busier than last.

Amherst College is just one of many colleges in the area that has students moving back in the recent weeks.