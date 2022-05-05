AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly a hundred Amherst College students stood in solidarity Thursday for abortion access.

Students staged a walk-out from their classes and gathered on the Valentine Quad to protest the recent Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe V. Wade.

22News spoke with one student who said it was important to see both men and woman fighting for the same cause, even though it effects each individual person differently.

Amherst College Sophomore, Ashanti Adams, said, “I think for women and anyone who can give birth, more than women, this is more of a personal issue because it involves our physical bodies. so I think that it’s important that all of us are here.”

After Thursday’s gathering on the quad, the students then took their march to the center of town.