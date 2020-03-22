Amherst College suspends men’s lacrosse team, fires coach following racist incident

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst College men’s lacrosse team has been placed on probation after a racist incident took place on March 7.

Amherst College President Biddy Martin sent a letter to students, faculty, and staff stating when members of its community “demean and harass entire groups and create an unwelcoming environment with their conduct, the College has an obligation to hold them to account.”

Martin said nearly two weeks ago, some members of the lacrosse team were involved in a racist, harassing speech by using the “n-word”. These actions are followed by previous “troubling” cases from team members including sharing photos of a swastika drawn on a face of a teammate that passed out at a party as well as GroupMe exchanges that ridiculed gender-nonconforming and trans staff. The team over recent years was also responsible for other violations such as vandalism in the dorms, overtaxing custodial and facilities staff and more.

Martin stated, “A team culture that repeatedly violates standards of human decency and then protects those who have perpetuated these violations is not a culture acceptable at Amherst.”

The men’s lacrosse team is placed on probation until June 30, 2021, and the team is required to complete an educational program. If any member of the team is caught in an act of violation, the entire team’s Spring 2021 may be canceled.

Team members are also prohibited to participate in any team gatherings prior to November 1, 2020, which includes practices and team-bonding activities.

To view the full message sent to students, faculty, and staff, click here.