Amherst College to hold classes outside during fall semester

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst College wants to have students return this fall and they are already looking at ways to protect its students.

The College has ordered 20 tents, which will be able to hold classes outside when students return. Although no decision has been made whether to hold classes in person or remotely during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a start date of August 24 has been set.

President Biddy Martin said setting an earlier start date would allow the college to offer more classes outdoors.

A final decision on whether they will welcome back students to campus is expected no later than July.

