Amherst College will not hold in-person classes after spring break due to coronavirus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst College has decided to hold remote classes after spring break and all students are expected to leave the campus by next Monday as the coronavirus continues to spread.

In a message to the school community, Amherst College said while there are no reported cases of the virus on campus, they are focused on minimizing the chances of the virus to students, staff, and faculty. Students are urged to pack as many belongings as possible as the duration of the new changes is unknown.

We know that many people will travel widely during spring break, no matter how hard we try to discourage it. The risk of having hundreds of people return from their travels to the campus is too great. The best time to act in ways that slow the spread of the virus is now. Amherst College

Amherst College COVID-19 Major Changes:

Amherst will move to remote learning after spring break, beginning Monday, March 23, so students can complete work off-campus

Classes are canceled on Thursday and Friday of this week, March 12-13, so faculty and staff have time to work on alternate modes of delivering courses, and students have every opportunity to secure transportation

All students are expected to have left campus by Monday, March 16. Only those students who have successfully petitioned and have remained in residence over spring break will be allowed to stay on campus to do their remote learning

Campus will remain open and all faculty and staff should continue their regular work schedules

