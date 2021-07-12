Amherst creating reparations committee to address issues in black community

AMHERST, MASS. (WWLP) – It’s the latest discussion surrounding reparations for Black Americans.

Amherst Town Council putting together a reparations committee to address this issue in their own community. Advocates said they’re hopeful that this committee will help the community work towards racial equity. On a national level reparations by the federal government would offer compensation to the descendants of slaves and even all black Americans.

It would be for the hundreds of years of unpaid forced labor and enduring slavery. In the state, Amherst Town Council has established the African Heritage Reparations Assembly. The town manager is seeking people to serve on the committee which will include 6 Black residents and a member from the advocacy group Reparations For Amherst. The seven-member committee will study and develop reparation proposals for People of African Heritage in Amherst.

Neviah Waldron, a student at Amherst College told 22News, “I wish this would happen more. Like literally across the country and especially in the south. Like in New York City, there are so many people of color. Why don’t they do it in places like there?”

A statement from Reparations for Amherst reads in part, “We look forward to supporting the African Heritage Community to implement a robust and sustainable reparative plan.”

The reparations plan will include a reparations fund and a community-wide process of reconciliation and repair for harms against black people. The goal is to prepare a reparations plan to go before the town council by this October.