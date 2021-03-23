Amherst Cultural Council awards grants for local programs

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Georgia Barnhill, chair of the Amherst Cultural Council announced the awarding of 40 grants totaling $45,755, for cultural programs in Amherst.

The programs accepted were environmentally safe and included music and theater events.

Some of the grant recipients include Amherst Ballet, Amherst Cinema and University of Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art among others.

“I’m grateful to the local cultural council members who diligently review proposals and have to make hard decisions on where these resources go. The arts enrich our community and sustain us through these challenging times, through their efforts and commitment, the volunteer members of the Amherst Cultural Council play an important role in our community’s resilience,” said State Representative Mindy Domb.

A new grant cycle will begin in early September with a deadline for applications in mid-October.

The ACC is currently seeking to raise money to fund more projects through a GoFundMe.