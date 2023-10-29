AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Dog Park is hosting a dog costume “Halloween Pawty” on Sunday.

Every human and dog is invited to this party, and dogs are encouraged to show up in costumes, according to a news release from the Amherst Dog Park. Local vets will be judging the costumes and will be giving awards to the best ones.

A professional photographer will be there this year to take photos of your best friends in their spookiest costumes. At the event, there will also be raffles, cider donuts, cold drinks, and dog treats for sale. All of the proceeds of the event will benefit Friends of Amherst Dog Park.

All dogs must be on a leash unless they are inside the dog park, which is one and a half acres of play space divided into large and small dog areas.

The “pawty” will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Amherst Dog Park, located off Rt. 9 on Old Belchertown Road.