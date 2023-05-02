Image of architect rending of new front entrance of the elementary school building by DiNisco Design. Credit: Town of Amherst)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst voters are going to the polls Tuesday to approve or deny a construction project for a new elementary school.

The proposed school would replace the existing Fort River and Wildwood Elementary Schools, and would be the town’s first public facility with net-zero carbon emissions. It would also be ADA accessible.

Approval of the project would increase property taxes in Amherst, but it would also make the project eligible for $40 million of state funding that may not be available later.

The wording of the question is:

“Shall the city known as the Town of Amherst be allowed to exempt from the provisions of proposition two-and-one-half, so called, the amounts required to pay for the bonds issued in order to construct, originally equip and furnish an elementary school on the Fort River site, located at 70 South East Street, Amherst, Massachusetts, including the cost of architectural design, project management, demolition of the existing building and other necessary site improvements and all costs incidental and related thereto?”

Polls in Amherst are open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday.