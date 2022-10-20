AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst mother and her son are recovering after eating what turned out to be poisonous mushrooms that they had foraged.

Kam Look and her son Kai Chen found mushrooms that were very similar ones they had been able to safety eat when they lived in Malaysia. However, after they ate their meal they became very sick and headed to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Doctors quickly realized the family needed a higher level of intervention and they were transferred to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

A special drug was flown in from Philadelphia to save the two, who were both suffering from life-threatening liver damage. The son was able to be released a few days later. The mother ended up needing a liver transplant. She is now on her way home to rejoin her family.