AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Fire Department is sharing an important safety tip in case of a fire in your home.

On Monday night, crews were called to a fire in Downtown Amherst. The residents were alerted of a fire by their working smoke detectors. The fire was confined because the bedroom doors were closed, according to the Amherst Fire Department.

The Amherst Fire Department is reminding residents to check smoke detectors, and keep bedroom doors closed at night.