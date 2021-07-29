Amherst historic home moved to new location

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic home in downtown Amherst was moved down multiple streets during the overnight hours, to a new permanent location.

The move began at 8:00 Wednesday night, and continued through the overnight hours. Power had to be cut to surrounding homes near its original location on South Pleasant Street.

The moving route had the home traveling up South Pleasant Street onto Northampton Road (Routes 9 and 116) to Snell Street to Baker Street. As of 6:00 A.M., Snell Street remained closed for the final portion of the move.

The home was being moved as part of an effort by Amherst College to expand an adjacent property on South Pleasant Street, while maintaining the historic home.