AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst is hosting its own Pride weekend full of events and celebrations to recognize that town’s LGBTQ+ community.

The town is putting on a queer pop-up market in the Mill District, giving people the chance to purchase goods. The funds gained from the market are headed directly to local queer-owned businesses.

The celebration also extends to a Kids Pride Parade and Fashion show.

Hannah Rechtschaffen, Director of Placemaking spoke about inclusion and the purpose of the event. she told 22News, “There is stuff for adults. There’s stuff for kids. It’s really meant to just be a very celebratory, warm experience for people, you know? there’s a lot going on in the world and we wanted to make sure that we were really marking our love and support valley-wide for everyone in our community. And, that means everyone in our community.”

A “Pride After Dark” Drag Ball is also set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

If you missed the fun on Saturday, don’t worry! Amherst’s Pride weekend will continue into Sunday.