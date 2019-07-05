Amherst hosts annual Fourth of July fireworks display

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past 169 years, the town of Amherst has continued a traditional fireworks display in celebration of July Fourth.

But the event goes above and beyond just a fireworks display. Local residents, their families, and friends enjoyed hot air balloon rides, a traditional “Blueberry Pie Eating Contest” and carnival rides.

For beer lovers of age, a beer garden with craft beers and ciders from local breweries. We spoke with one Ludlow resident who brought his whole family to the event this year.

Ludlow resident Christopher Bettro told 22News, “This time I invited mom and dad to bring out my niece and nephews. We’re gonna have a good time. Eat some food and watch the fireworks.”

And because of construction on McGuirk Stadium this year, the event was held in a field south of the stadium off of University Drive.