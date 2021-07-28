Amherst house move scheduled for Wednesday night

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A house in Amherst is being moved to Baker Street from Pleasant Wednesday night starting at 10 p.m.; Eversource has announced the move will cause outages of multiple utilities along the route.

Eversource has sent written and verbal notices to customers along the route informing them of the service outages for: power, cable, landline phone service, and internet. The planned outage will start at 10 p.m. and is expected to be restored at 6 a.m., Thursday.

The following side streets along Northampton Road will be blocked off during the move:

South Prospect Street

Woodside Avenue

Kendrick Place

Lincoln Avenue

Orchard Street

Dana Street

Blue Hills Road

Hazel Avenue

Signage and officers will help direct traffic, and drivers can expect to see several detours.