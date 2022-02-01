Amherst joins walking challenge against 3 other Amherst communities

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst has been asked to compete against other ‘Amherst’ municipalities in North America for a walking challenge.

This is a challenge between Amherst in Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire and Nova Scotia. Which ever Amherst tracks the most miles for the month of February wins.

The competition is not just walking, it can be other activities like running or skiing. Community members will track their miles online, using the honor system. They chose to do the challenge during the month of February because the weather usually discourages people from getting outdoors and exercising.

“We’ve got ample recreation areas, trails, great recreational programming and February tends to be a little bit of a lull,” said Brianna Sunryd, Community Participation Officer in Amherst. “We’re looking forward to getting some bragging rights, so we’re hoping our community members get out there.”

“We came in a solid second last year and this year, we’re aiming to walk further than any of our American friends,” Allison Watson of Amherst, Nova Scotia.

There is a website for residents to track your miles anonymously. The challenge is only for the month of February so Amherst residents should get moving.

